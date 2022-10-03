Short Interest in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Increases By 13.8%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICLTF stock traded up 0.01 on Monday, reaching 1.11. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,041. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of 1.09 and a twelve month high of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 1.29.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GreenFirst Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.