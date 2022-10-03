Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Drops By 20.0%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 201,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 23.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAMC remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.