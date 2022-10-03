Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Drops By 7.7%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GGAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,027,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

