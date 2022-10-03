Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Decreases By 7.8%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 699,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FTEK remained flat at $1.17 on Monday. 31,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,826. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

