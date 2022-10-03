Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 18.6%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

FLC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,492. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

