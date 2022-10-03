Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 11.0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.21. 26,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

