Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 11.0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.21. 26,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund
