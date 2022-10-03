Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rises By 9.8%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 192.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 368,953 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.30. 2,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,899. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $244.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -436.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

