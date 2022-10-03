Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declines By 20.3%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 764,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,142. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

