Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declines By 20.3%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 764,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,142. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -782.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.