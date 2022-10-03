Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Declines By 13.4%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,939. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

