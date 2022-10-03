Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Declines By 13.4%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,939. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

