Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declines By 6.8%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 587,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:ECC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.49. 3,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,105. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 333,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 272,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

