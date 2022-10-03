Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Grows By 24.3%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 892,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Dynex Capital Price Performance
Shares of DX opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Dynex Capital
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,107,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
