Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Grows By 24.3%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 892,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,107,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

