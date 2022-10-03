Short Interest in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Declines By 19.2%

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,393,000 after buying an additional 1,887,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,682,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,126,000 after buying an additional 5,238,065 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $446,572,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 41,770,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

