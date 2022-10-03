Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Grows By 17.0%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,489,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 2,127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,508,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CV Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %

CVSI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 230,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,810. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 271.20% and a negative net margin of 73.77%. Equities analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

