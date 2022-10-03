Short Interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Drops By 12.9%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 133.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 481,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

CUE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 122,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 418.33% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.