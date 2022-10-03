Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Grows By 22.0%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 20,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.79. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

