Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Rises By 14.7%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,077,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,103,000 after buying an additional 17,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,178,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,994,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 737,491 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

CLM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 79,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,334. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

