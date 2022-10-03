Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Drops By 13.7%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 662,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

