Short Interest in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expands By 18.9%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

