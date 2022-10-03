Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Decreases By 18.1%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 230,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,272. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,580,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 101,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.