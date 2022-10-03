Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Drops By 12.6%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China Pharma Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of China Pharma stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 66,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,643. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.