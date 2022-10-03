Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expands By 18.5%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,130,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 843,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 196,501 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 215,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,011. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

