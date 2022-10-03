Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Drops By 9.8%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 842,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $4.46 on Monday, hitting $206.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,619. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $223.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.36.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

