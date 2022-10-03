Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declines By 15.9%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 171,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,082. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $387.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,637 shares in the company, valued at $65,448,845.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $170,591.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares in the company, valued at $66,528,027.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,637 shares in the company, valued at $65,448,845.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,435 shares of company stock worth $1,314,981. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

