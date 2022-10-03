Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expands By 18.6%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. 19,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,651. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

In related news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

