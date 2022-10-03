Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expands By 18.6%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. 19,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,651. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In related news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.