Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Drops By 12.8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 2,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 483.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

