Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Increases By 23.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 15,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 34.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.33. Asana has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.