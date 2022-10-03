Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Declines By 9.5%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ANET traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,566. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,533 shares of company stock worth $31,939,076. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

