Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 16.6%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

AFT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. 52,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 368,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.