Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 16.6%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
AFT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. 52,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
