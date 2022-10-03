Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Drops By 16.2%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 814,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 42.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 137.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 79,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

América Móvil Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AMX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. 1,420,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.