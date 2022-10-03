Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Decreases By 19.7%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 992,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

