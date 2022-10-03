Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Crestchic (LON:LOAD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Crestchic Price Performance
Shares of LOAD opened at GBX 275 ($3.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,960.71. Crestchic has a 1 year low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Crestchic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.
Crestchic Company Profile
Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.
