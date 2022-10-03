Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shares of Shell stock traded up GBX 62.28 ($0.75) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,308.78 ($27.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,891,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497,456. The company has a market cap of £167.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,199.14. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

