Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

