Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$21.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.76%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.