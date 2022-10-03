Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

