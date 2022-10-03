SCHRODERS IS Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises 0.1% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

