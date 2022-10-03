SCHRODERS IS Ltd Trims Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Open Text by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 112,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 231,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $10,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $26.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $52.70.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

