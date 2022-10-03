SCHRODERS IS Ltd Sells 4,176 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,795.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 314,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 303,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.