SCHRODERS IS Ltd Sells 1,891 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $83.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

