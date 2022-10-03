SCHRODERS IS Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,460 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 0.1% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $262.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.09. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

