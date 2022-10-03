SCHRODERS IS Ltd Has $122.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 481.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 35.4% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $122,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $79.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.