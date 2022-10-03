Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $267.71 Average PT from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.71.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia Stock Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Saia by 21,243.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $190.00 on Monday. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.