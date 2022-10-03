Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down to $40.62

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.62, but opened at $39.76. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

