Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down to $40.62

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.62, but opened at $39.76. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
