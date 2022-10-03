RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.38. RPC shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 6,062 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

