Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $65.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

