Royal Bank of Canada Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.38.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $53.47 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $253,934,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

