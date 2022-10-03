Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVOG opened at $157.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $152.79 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.