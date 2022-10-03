Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $135.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

