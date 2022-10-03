Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 121,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.