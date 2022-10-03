Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $86.16.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

